CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.