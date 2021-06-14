Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Expands By 200.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.