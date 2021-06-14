Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the May 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

