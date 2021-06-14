Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRKNY opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

