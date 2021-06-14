4,749 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -213.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

