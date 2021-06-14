Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

