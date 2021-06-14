Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 914 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.12%.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

