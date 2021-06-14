State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Conduent were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.