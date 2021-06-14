State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -364.09. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $624,487.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 261,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,943,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.