State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 339.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $49.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock worth $31,905,155. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

