Swiss National Bank Has $2.85 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ferro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

