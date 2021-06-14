Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells $462,861.50 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.32 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 62,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 268,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

