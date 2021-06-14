Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $24,232,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

