The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 47,479 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

