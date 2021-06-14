Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $704,238.60 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $686,610.60.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $80.66 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

