Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Wendy L. Dixon Sells 25,000 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alkermes stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

