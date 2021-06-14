Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Luminex worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $14,662,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $6,045,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Luminex by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.85 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.