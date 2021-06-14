Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of nLIGHT worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after buying an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $314,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.