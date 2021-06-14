Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 142,577 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 35.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $187.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.45. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

