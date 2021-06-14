Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Inogen worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,767.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,644 shares of company stock worth $40,107,459 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inogen stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.05 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

