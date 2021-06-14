Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,438,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $50.01 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

