State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $23,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $5,130,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $105.13 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

