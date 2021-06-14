State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $732,000 Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.