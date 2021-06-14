State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $695,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $521,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $10,414,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.41 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

