American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.65% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $183,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

