BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Southside Bancshares worth $186,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $6,164,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

