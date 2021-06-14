American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

