BlackRock Inc. Has $204.51 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $204,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,700 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 287,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

