Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the May 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EIM stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
