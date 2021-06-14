Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the May 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EIM stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

