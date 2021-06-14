Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRYMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prysmian currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

