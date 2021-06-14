American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,214 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Sientra worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sientra alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $427.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.