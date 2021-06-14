American International Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $32.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

