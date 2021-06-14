American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $659.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.31. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,552 shares of company stock valued at $309,757 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

