BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCLS Acquisition by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. BCLS Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.