Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.23% of Coeur Mining worth $202,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $10.73 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

