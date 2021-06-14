BlackRock Inc. Acquires 490,608 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dril-Quip worth $199,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRQ. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

