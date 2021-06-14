BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.38% of Inovalon worth $195,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

