BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $192,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

