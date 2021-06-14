American International Group Inc. Invests $245,000 in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KNTE stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

