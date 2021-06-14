Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mesa Air Group worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

