Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in XPeng by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

XPEV stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion and a PE ratio of -25.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

