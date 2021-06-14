American International Group Inc. Buys 765 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $21.38 on Monday. The ExOne Company has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.30.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The ExOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

