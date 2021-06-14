Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,265 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.20.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

