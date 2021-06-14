Insider Selling: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Sells $1,014,220.00 in Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of STWD stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.