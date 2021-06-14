Insider Selling: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Sells $1,014,220.00 in Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.