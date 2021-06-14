Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

