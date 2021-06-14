Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 236,445 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $24.49 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

