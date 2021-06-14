$23.86 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report sales of $23.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $24.12 million. GAN reported sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $106.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GAN opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $730.94 million and a PE ratio of -20.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in GAN by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.