BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,571 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

