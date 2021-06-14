Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMTC. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $923.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

