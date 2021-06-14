BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,051 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Argan were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Argan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 636.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $756.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

